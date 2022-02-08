To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan receives truck-mounted howitzers from China

8th February 2022 - 08:42 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

China has delivered the first SH15 155mm truck-mounted howitzers to the Pakistan Army. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.

It is known that the Pakistan Army has been looking for a new self-propelled howitzer (SPH) for some time, and its choice has settled upon the SH15 155mm truck-mounted howitzer from the Chinese firm Norinco.

Pakistani media reported that their country started receiving the SH15 in January. This followed photos, seen by Shephard, of at least two SH15s on low-loader trailers somewhere in Pakistan.

The Norinco-built vehicle was finished in a digital camouflage scheme of earth and green colours, but a pattern that is different to those used by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in China.

