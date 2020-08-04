Pakistan finally fields upgraded Al-Khalid tank

On 28 July the Armoured Corps of the Pakistan Army held a rollout ceremony for the upgraded Al-Khalid-I MBT at a Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) facility in Rawalpindi.

In attendance for induction of the first Al-Khalid-I batch of tanks was Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff. The modified tank was run through its paces, as seen in a video released by Pakistan’s media agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the occasion, approximately 20 tanks were visible in the video. It is unclear which army unit will receive the first batch, but the ISPR said they will be