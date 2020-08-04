Open menu Search

Pakistan finally fields upgraded Al-Khalid tank

4th August 2020 - 23:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

On 28 July the Armoured Corps of the Pakistan Army held a rollout ceremony for the upgraded Al-Khalid-I MBT at a Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) facility in Rawalpindi.

In attendance for induction of the first Al-Khalid-I batch of tanks was Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff. The modified tank was run through its paces, as seen in a video released by Pakistan’s media agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

On the occasion, approximately 20 tanks were visible in the video. It is unclear which army unit will receive the first batch, but the ISPR said they will be

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us