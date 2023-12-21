To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Oshkosh to upgrade heavy equipment transports to new standard

21st December 2023 - 08:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Oshkosh will supply kits to take HET A1 systems to the improved EHET standard. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

Oshkosh Defense’s heavy equipment trailers will be designed to carry large vehicles including armoured vehicles and main battle tanks.

Oshkosh Defense will take almost 1,400 Heavy Equipment Transporter (HET) A1 tractors to Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter System (EHETS) standard under a US$89 million signed with the US Army on 20 December.

The five-year deal will see the supply of 1,384 modification kits to take HET A1 to EHETS standard with enhanced capabilities designed to meet European road permissions at required payloads.

The EHETS tractor and trailer system combined have been designed to provide line haul, local haul and maintenance evacuation of the heaviest mission-critical equipment including tanks, armoured vehicles and recovery vehicles.

The system will also support the self-load and unload of disabled cargo as necessary for evacuation purposes.

In June 2019 the company received a contract initially worth $13.3 million but was listed with a maximum value of $109.8 million and called for 170 HET systems to be delivered between 2020 and 2021.

In September 2022 the company was awarded a five-year requirements contract worth $263.2 million for an estimated 466 trailers and associated logistics products and support services.

Under the first delivery order, valued at $37.6 million, Oshkosh Defense produced five test trailers for test and evaluation along with 68 production trailers.

In July 2023 Oshkosh announced it had received a $57 million order from the US Army to produce 116 EHET trailers, part of the 2022 deal.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

