Oshkosh equips ROGUE-Fires with MLRS MFOM

Oshkosh Defense will showcase the US Marine Corps (USMC) Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) fitted with the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Family of Munitions (MFOM) for the first time.

In order to show the versatility of the ROGUE-Fires’ payload-agnostic design, the platform will be on display at the AUSA Global Force symposium and exhibition in Huntsville, Alabama, from 25–27 March.

Speaking to Shephard, the company’s chief programmes officer Pat Williams stressed that ROGUE-Fires was designed to be “a Swiss army knife” solution and carry diverse payloads.

“What we want to do is demonstrate the flexibility of