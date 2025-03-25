Oshkosh equips ROGUE-Fires with MLRS MFOM
Oshkosh Defense will showcase the US Marine Corps (USMC) Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) fitted with the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) Family of Munitions (MFOM) for the first time.
In order to show the versatility of the ROGUE-Fires’ payload-agnostic design, the platform will be on display at the AUSA Global Force symposium and exhibition in Huntsville, Alabama, from 25–27 March.
Speaking to Shephard, the company’s chief programmes officer Pat Williams stressed that ROGUE-Fires was designed to be “a Swiss army knife” solution and carry diverse payloads.
“What we want to do is demonstrate the flexibility of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin close to deploying JAGM in CUAS missions
The company plans to conduct counter-drone demonstrations with JAGM this year.
-
US Army awards RTX Raytheon follow-on contract for the RCADE modelling and simulation capability
The agreement covers the establishment of a continuous experimentation environment.
-
Singapore launches the SAFTI City urban warfare complex
The large urban recreation uses sensors and robots as well as realistic building design to test tactics and expertise.
-
Patria adds 120mm mortar system to 4x4 truck
A key feature of TREMOS (Traditional REborn Mortar System) is that it can be rapidly fitted to another platform. After the demonstration in Finland, TREMOS is going to Sweden to be fitted and fired from a standard commercial vehicle fitted with a hook lift to show its flexibility.