How OMFV competitors are innovating to secure US Army contract
Advanced weapons systems, artificial intelligence sensors and situational awareness in addition to hybrid electric transmission, enhanced mobility and open architecture are among the capabilities defence companies are offering the US Army for the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme.
Five industry teams led by American Rheinmetall, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Oshkosh Defense and Point Blank Enterprises (PBE) recently applied for the detailed design phase of the Bradley replacement effort, which is expected to award up to three contracts in April 2023.
American Rheinmetall is competing with the Lynx OMFV. Speaking to Shephard, Mike Milner, the company’s
