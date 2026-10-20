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AUSA 2026: CUAS market expands as suppliers target new threats and operational requirements

20th October 2026 - 14:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

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Kuwait signed a $494 million contract with MARSS for CUAS equipment and support. (Image: MARSS)

New developments from MARSS, MyDefence, Mountain Horse Solutions and Rafael suggest that future counter-drone protection will increasingly depend on combining advanced detection, rapid interception and integrated defensive networks.

Counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) developments were a key feature at this month’s AUSA 2026 exhibition in Washington, DC, with suppliers showcasing a range of approaches that highlighted a shift towards more integrated and adaptable defences against increasingly diverse drone threats.

From a £370 million (US$494 million) contract to deliver nationwide protection for Kuwait to AI-enabled wearable CUAS detectors and the rapid procurement of interceptors for the US Army, the exhibition’s announcements and displays reflected the emerging priorities of the market.

Across the show’s floors several companies showed platform-agnostic guns and canons for air defence while others displayed radars, sensors and turrets designed

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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