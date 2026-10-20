AUSA 2026: CUAS market expands as suppliers target new threats and operational requirements

Counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) developments were a key feature at this month’s AUSA 2026 exhibition in Washington, DC, with suppliers showcasing a range of approaches that highlighted a shift towards more integrated and adaptable defences against increasingly diverse drone threats.

From a £370 million (US$494 million) contract to deliver nationwide protection for Kuwait to AI-enabled wearable CUAS detectors and the rapid procurement of interceptors for the US Army, the exhibition’s announcements and displays reflected the emerging priorities of the market.

Across the show’s floors several companies showed platform-agnostic guns and canons for air defence while others displayed radars, sensors and turrets designed