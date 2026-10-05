KNDS points RCH 155 towards longer-range artillery future
KNDS Deutschland has fitted a tracked RCH 155 with a new KNDS France 155mm/58-ordnance manufactured at its facilities in Bourges, France, potentially giving the system a significant increase in range over current 155mm/52cal artillery systems.
The new ordnance is part of KNDS’s LORAS (LOng Range Artillery System), the company noted, which is a family of artillery systems built around the French 155mm/58cal ordnance and its family of ammunition including projectile, charge and fuzes.
According to KNDS France, the new weapon would have a range of around 60km-plus with standard high-explosive (HE) projectiles and a range of up to 100km with special munitions.
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