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With changing patterns in Middle Eastern procurement, is Europe missing out?

21st October 2026 - 11:40 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

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Qatar has upgraded most of its VABs since 2021. (Photo: Arquus)

Traditional suppliers are struggling to meet the Middle East’s armoured vehicle modernisation needs, creating opportunities for South Korean manufacturers and regional defence industries.

The vehicle fleets of many Middle Eastern nations are an eclectic mix of old and new, with vehicles first fielded in the Korean War operating alongside those manufactured for the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.

The regional preference has long been to upgrade existing vehicles, rather than retire and replace. This has seen some vehicles continue in service decades after their manufacturer ceased production or, in some cases, ceased to exist altogether.

In recent years, though, regional governments have moved to modernise their militaries with the introduction of new platforms. While the US remains a major player in the region, there has

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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