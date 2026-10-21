With changing patterns in Middle Eastern procurement, is Europe missing out?
The vehicle fleets of many Middle Eastern nations are an eclectic mix of old and new, with vehicles first fielded in the Korean War operating alongside those manufactured for the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War.
The regional preference has long been to upgrade existing vehicles, rather than retire and replace. This has seen some vehicles continue in service decades after their manufacturer ceased production or, in some cases, ceased to exist altogether.
In recent years, though, regional governments have moved to modernise their militaries with the introduction of new platforms. While the US remains a major player in the region, there has
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