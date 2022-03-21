Russian armour failures imply enduring value of shoulder-fired missiles

The results of almost a month of fighting in Ukraine suggest that shoulder-fired weapons such as the FGM-148 Javelin ATGM and FIM-92 Stinger MANPADS will enjoy a bright future in the aftermath of the conflict.

Both weapons as well as an array of others, including the Piorun MANPADS from Poland, and the Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) from the UK, have featured prominently in photographs and video footage released by the Ukrainian MoD and national news outlets.

The footage, whilst admittedly one-sided, has provided plentiful evidence of the damage that well-motivated teams can inflict on the Russian armour and rotary-wing assets. Notable evidence includes images of defeated T-80BVM MBTs that had been fitted with Russia’s latest Relikt explosive reactive armour, which was designed specifically to counter advanced ATGMs.

Ukrainian tactics resemble those adopted by Chechen insurgents in the Battle of Grozny in 1994-1995: small groups centred around an anti-armour capability. Ukrainian infantry provide cover for the RPG, NLAW or Panzerfaust operator and carry reloads for their section’s anti-armour weapon.

Some videos released by the Ukrainian MoD show the infantry teams are accompanied by snipers who engage Russian infantry from a distance while the antitank gunners prefer to be much closer to the intended target — this increases the chances of success.

Footage has also appeared showing successful engagements against Russian rotary-wing platforms such as the Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter. The weapons used vary, and are likely to include MANPADS such as Stinger and Piorun as well as Javelin, which also has a capability against this target set despite being designed primarily to engage armoured vehicles.

Ukraine’s skilful use of its limited GBAD assets has forced Russian helicopters to fly low, pushing them into the range of MANPADS. The conflict demonstrates the utility of this combination and how it can be used to limit freedom of manoeuvre, even with a lack of resources.

Ukrainian Territorial Defence Force soldier with NLAW antitank missile launcher. (Photo: Ukrainian TDF)

However, military planners and strategists should be wary of copying methods in Ukraine to conflicts elsewhere. The fighting in Ukraine is taking place largely in flat land against an opponent following predictable routes and employing unimaginative tactics.

Long convoys of armour and unprotected vehicles in flat terrain will always be vulnerable to anti-armour weapons, especially those without active protection systems. Nevertheless, the Russian invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the utility of these weapons against a conventionally minded opponent and especially upgraded Soviet-era MBTs such as the T-80 and T-72.

It is possible that this conflict will drive requirements in other countries facing challenging odds and encourage them to procure additional shoulder-fired missiles of their own, especially if Ukrainian tactics continue to be successful.

Relatively small armies with reserve forces could pose a considerable risk to aggressors if adequately equipped with weapons such as Stinger and NLAW, as they are hard to counter even with tactics, techniques and procedures that are more effective than those followed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

With MANPADS and ATGMs in high demand by Ukraine, another element to consider is the holes created in other countries’ inventories by providing these weapons to Ukraine. Lithuania, for example, had a limited quantity of Stinger missiles (just 54 before the outbreak of war on 24 February, according to Shephard Defence Insight) so its transfer to Ukraine of launchers and missiles may have significantly reduced its war stocks.

Similarly, the UK had transferred 3,615 NLAWs to Ukraine by mid-March 2022 with potentially more to come, leaving a hole in the British Army’s inventory that may need to be replenished.