Russian EW: underused or a Potemkin capability?

This social media screengrab shows Russian Army RB-341V Leer-3 EW systems on the move. This equipment can perform cellphone jamming using uninhabited aerial vehicles. (Source: Twitter)

Have Russian EW capabilities been overestimated at this early stage of the war in Ukraine?

Russian EW has been a much-vaunted capability over the past decade, having been deployed with aplomb during and after the invasion of eastern Ukraine and annexation of Crimea in 2014. Persistent reports of Russian jamming of GNSS satellite signals have accompanied Moscow’s ongoing Syria intervention.

However, Russian EW appeared conspicuous by its absence in the opening days of the invasion of Ukraine.

‘We don’t believe that the Russians have employed the full scope of their electronic warfare capabilities, and it’s not clear exactly why,’ an unnamed US defence official told CNBC.com on 25 February.

Pundits confidently predicted Russian domination of the electromagnetic spectrum after the invasion began on 24 February. Massed jamming of military and civilian telecommunications and radar was expected, along with a comprehensive internet shutdown in Ukraine and massed cyber attacks against critical national infrastructure.

In the hours following the start of the invasion, social media posts from pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine mentioned that Russian Army IL269 Krasukha-2.0 and 1RL257 Krasukha-C4 mobile EW systems were jamming local telecommunications in parts of Ukraine under Russian occupation.

Both Krasukha systems are primarily tasked with targeting airborne radar and might have limited efficiency against mobile telecommunications networks.

However, it must be remembered that reliable information from the Ukraine theatre of operations is sparse, and much of that information is impossible to verify and may be used as propaganda.

Some reports did speak of internet coverage being affected. Nonetheless, the sheer weight of social media posts from Ukraine with pictures, videos and messages indicate that the Russian forces have taken no meaningful steps to jam mobile phone and/or local internet services.

IL269 Krasukha-2.0 EW systems (such as this one, pictured on social media in 2020) may have been deployed to jam local telecommunications in parts of Ukraine under Russian occupation. (Photo: VK/Voenacher)

Perhaps Russian EW has been active against these targets but has been largely ineffective. Furthermore, media organisations have been able to file reports from Ukraine via satellite. This suggests that the Russian forces have made no concrete attempts to target SATCOM.

There is no doubt that the Russian Army has deployed what it considers advanced EW systems to support its drive into Ukraine. Based on open-source details of Russia’s order of battle, Shephard estimates that about four specialist units supporting operational level EW have been deployed to Ukraine. Up to six EW companies supporting the army’s manoeuvre units at the tactical level may also be in theatre.

Details on the operational and tactical effectiveness of Russian EW on Ukrainian forces are not in the public domain for obvious reasons. That notwithstanding, Russian EW efforts against civilian use of the electromagnetic spectrum so far appears desultory.

Surprisingly, EW efforts have not been taken against the civilian spectrum. Civilian communications help to organise armed resistance, especially as Ukraine has taken steps to enlarge its militia. They allow Ukraine to retain links with the outside world and provide alternative communications channels for military use.

Some commentators have said that Russian forces may be husbanding their EW capabilities for use later in the war, but this raises several pertinent questions.

Surely the invasion and its immediate aftermath are arguably the most dangerous phase of the operation when EW would surely be in most demand? Given the trajectory of the war to date, have Russian EW capabilities been overestimated? Are they performing as expected?

Are Russian Army commanders confident in their EW capabilities writ large?

Time will tell.