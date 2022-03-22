NZ donates non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine

On 21 March, New Zealand promised to despatch NZ$5 million ($3.4 million) worth of tactical military equipment to aid Ukraine as it resists a Russian invasion that is now nearly a month long.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will donate surplus non-lethal equipment consisting of the following: 1,066 sets of body armour plates; 473 helmets; and 571 camouflage vests/harness webbing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced: ‘As I confirmed to Prime Minister Shmyhal in our weekend call, New Zealand’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and we will continue to identify the ways in which we can help provide critical assistance