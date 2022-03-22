NZ donates non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine

Sweden awards Elbit Systems ammunition contract for Leopard
Sweden awards Elbit System a contract to provide ammunition for its fleet of Leopard 2A5s.
On 21 March, New Zealand promised to despatch NZ$5 million ($3.4 million) worth of tactical military equipment to aid Ukraine as it resists a Russian invasion that is now nearly a month long.
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will donate surplus non-lethal equipment consisting of the following: 1,066 sets of body armour plates; 473 helmets; and 571 camouflage vests/harness webbing.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced: ‘As I confirmed to Prime Minister Shmyhal in our weekend call, New Zealand’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and we will continue to identify the ways in which we can help provide critical assistance
Shoulder-fired anti-tank and air defence weapons are proving their worth for Ukraine in its ongoing resistance against Russia – and these systems will remain in the spotlight whether through replenishing depleted stocks, finding new customers or increasing the capabilities of existing users.
The French Army is betting on the acquisition and modernisation of armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence in multiple scenarios and avoid being in high-intensity conflicts. Currently, it is carrying out the Scorpion programme, which is intended to deliver around 4,500 new and upgraded platforms by 2034.
South Korea-based Hanwha Defense expands its UK industry team as it hunts for the Mobile Fires Platform contract.
The system enhances the protection provided by the Spanish Army's CBRN regiment to soldiers and civilians in the most complex conflict scenarios.
Air defence capabilities have come into the spotlight as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.