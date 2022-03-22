To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NZ donates non-lethal military equipment to Ukraine

22nd March 2022 - 02:18 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The NZDF is sending various types of surplus military clothing and accoutrement to Ukraine. (Gordon Arthur)

New Zealand is sending aid and military gear to support Ukraine.

On 21 March, New Zealand promised to despatch NZ$5 million ($3.4 million) worth of tactical military equipment to aid Ukraine as it resists a Russian invasion that is now nearly a month long.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will donate surplus non-lethal equipment consisting of the following: 1,066 sets of body armour plates; 473 helmets; and 571 camouflage vests/harness webbing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced: ‘As I confirmed to Prime Minister Shmyhal in our weekend call, New Zealand’s support for Ukraine is unwavering, and we will continue to identify the ways in which we can help provide critical assistance

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us