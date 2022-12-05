To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NZ Army restarts major training activity amid manning crisis

5th December 2022 - 20:43 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Exercise Torokiki involved mental and physical endurance tasks to develop key military skills such as teamwork, weapon handling, orders and medical care. (NZDF)

The capability of the New Zealand Army has been significantly damaged by its commitment to Operation Protect, the military contribution to the government’s response to COVID-19.

Exercise Torokiki, which ran from 22-26 November, was the first major combined-arms exercise the NZ Army has carried out since Exercise Alam Halfa in 2019. It was the first step towards regenerating its capabilities, particularly in combined-arms manoeuvre, where consistent training is required to avoid skills fade.

During the pandemic, standard collective training from sub-unit through to battle group level was cancelled or postponed.

NZ Army Land Component Commander, Col Duncan Roy, told Shephard that due to extensive Operation Protect commitments, 'With the exception of the special operations forces (which remain fully deployable), the army's collective trained state has atrophied.'

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us