NZ Army restarts major training activity amid manning crisis
Exercise Torokiki, which ran from 22-26 November, was the first major combined-arms exercise the NZ Army has carried out since Exercise Alam Halfa in 2019. It was the first step towards regenerating its capabilities, particularly in combined-arms manoeuvre, where consistent training is required to avoid skills fade.
During the pandemic, standard collective training from sub-unit through to battle group level was cancelled or postponed.
NZ Army Land Component Commander, Col Duncan Roy, told Shephard that due to extensive Operation Protect commitments, 'With the exception of the special operations forces (which remain fully deployable), the army's collective trained state has atrophied.'
