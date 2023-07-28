To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Nurol adds loitering munition launch option to tactical armoured vehicles

Nurol adds loitering munition launch option to tactical armoured vehicles

28th July 2023 - 10:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul

The latest Nurol Makina NMS-Light 4x4 Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle with flatbed at the rear carrying launchers for the locally developed ILGAR smart loitering munition. (Photo: author)

Nurol Makina's latest TWAV, the NMS-Light 4x4, was shown at IDEF 2023 with launchers for the locally developed Spira ILGAR smart loitering munition.

Turkish company Nurol Makina has now manufactured well over 1,800 of its Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle (TWAV) line with sales to more than 20 countries, including Türkiye.

Its latest TWAV, the NMS-Light 4x4, was shown at IDEF 2023 with a five-door fully protected cab and load area at the rear.

No details of protection levels were given apart from 'It has scalable ballistic protection according to STANAG 4569'.

The crew of five is each provided with a five-point harness and engine and crew compartments have manual and automatic fire detection and suppression systems.

For cross-country mobility a fully independent suspension system

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

