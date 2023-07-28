Nurol adds loitering munition launch option to tactical armoured vehicles

Turkish company Nurol Makina has now manufactured well over 1,800 of its Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle (TWAV) line with sales to more than 20 countries, including Türkiye.

Its latest TWAV, the NMS-Light 4x4, was shown at IDEF 2023 with a five-door fully protected cab and load area at the rear.

No details of protection levels were given apart from 'It has scalable ballistic protection according to STANAG 4569'.

The crew of five is each provided with a five-point harness and engine and crew compartments have manual and automatic fire detection and suppression systems.

For cross-country mobility a fully independent suspension system