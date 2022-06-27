To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Jankel and Oshkosh team up for UK requirements

27th June 2022 - 14:01 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

JLTV pictured during an international demonstration in 2022. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

A new teaming agreement to provide the British Army with an optimised JLTV would give a larger slice of business to UK industry.

Jankel of the UK and US company Oshkosh Defense have signed a teaming agreement to deliver optimised Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) as a replacement for the aborted Multi-Role Vehicle (Protected) (MRV-P) Package 1 requirement for the British Army.

The UK previously purchased two 4x4 JLTVs through the FMS programme and these have been put through extensive trials in the UK, including at the Millbrook Proving Ground.

Under MRV-P Package 1, the MoD would have purchased at least 750 JLTVs directly from the Oshkosh Defense production line via FMS. These vehicles would have been fitted in the UK with specific

