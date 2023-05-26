To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Norwegian defence report hints at new CV90 armoured vehicle order

26th May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Norway already operates 144 CV90s and has begun upgrading some to the latest Mk IV standard. (Photo: Norwegian Armed Forces)

Norway's May 2023 publication Future Acquisitions for the Norwegian Defence Sector 2023-2030 identifies a requirement for additional infantry fighting vehicles, with the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 being the logical choice.

In the recently published Norwegian Armed Forces report Future Acquisitions for the Norwegian Defence

Sector 2023-2030, the planned projects include new IFV, reconnaissance and C2 vehicles for the country's army 

The report cites an estimated of NOK2-3.5 billion ($182-320 million).

Related Articles

Hungary receives first Lynx IFV

Sweden contracts BAE to develop new CV90 variants

Norway details Leopard 2 donation to Ukraine

The vehicles would equip the new 4th Mechanized Battalion and Finnmark Land Defence with planned deliveries between 2026 and 2029.

Although no platform is specifically mentioned in the report, Shephard Defence Insight assesses the prime candidate to be the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 IFV in its latest Mk IV variant.

The CV90 has been in service with the Norwegian Army since 1994, and Norway was the first international export for the Swedish vehicle. Undergoing consistent upgrade programmes since the late 1990s, all of Norway's 144 CV90s are now at the Mk IIIb standard, with some already undergoing upgrades to  Mk IV configuration.

Based on a funding allocation in the middle of the cited range of $275 million, Shephard Defence Insight models a unit requirement of 25 vehicles.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us