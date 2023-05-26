Norwegian defence report hints at new CV90 armoured vehicle order

In the recently published Norwegian Armed Forces report Future Acquisitions for the Norwegian Defence

Sector 2023-2030, the planned projects include new IFV, reconnaissance and C2 vehicles for the country's army

The report cites an estimated of NOK2-3.5 billion ($182-320 million).

The vehicles would equip the new 4th Mechanized Battalion and Finnmark Land Defence with planned deliveries between 2026 and 2029.

Although no platform is specifically mentioned in the report, Shephard Defence Insight assesses the prime candidate to be the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 IFV in its latest Mk IV variant.

The CV90 has been in service with the Norwegian Army since 1994, and Norway was the first international export for the Swedish vehicle. Undergoing consistent upgrade programmes since the late 1990s, all of Norway's 144 CV90s are now at the Mk IIIb standard, with some already undergoing upgrades to Mk IV configuration.

Based on a funding allocation in the middle of the cited range of $275 million, Shephard Defence Insight models a unit requirement of 25 vehicles.