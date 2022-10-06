To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Norway plans higher defence spending in 2023 amid modernisation push, Russian threat

Norway plans higher defence spending in 2023 amid modernisation push, Russian threat

6th October 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by Ben Vogel in London

RSS

Norway expects its fleet of 52 F-35As to be fully operational in 2025. (Photo: Norwegian MoD)

Norway expects to spend 9.8% more on defence in 2023, although the pace of investment in new equipment will be slower than in 2022.

The Norwegian government on 6 October announced a 9.8% year-on-year planned increase in the national defence budget to NOK75.8 billion, with an emphasis on investing in preparedness ‘and capability for operations in crisis and war in 2023’, said Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

He added: ‘The Armed Forces we have must work today.’

The proposed overall budget hike continues the trend of recent years, as the 2021 budget of NOK67.59 billion rose to NOK69.05 billion in 2022.

The ongoing Russian threat to European security also is reflected in the 2023 budget proposal with NOK1 billion allocated for continued

