Norway plans higher defence spending in 2023 amid modernisation push, Russian threat

The Norwegian government on 6 October announced a 9.8% year-on-year planned increase in the national defence budget to NOK75.8 billion, with an emphasis on investing in preparedness ‘and capability for operations in crisis and war in 2023’, said Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

He added: ‘The Armed Forces we have must work today.’

The proposed overall budget hike continues the trend of recent years, as the 2021 budget of NOK67.59 billion rose to NOK69.05 billion in 2022.

The ongoing Russian threat to European security also is reflected in the 2023 budget proposal with NOK1 billion allocated for continued