Nexter contracted for an additional 18 Caesar artillery pieces

The French Defence Procurement Agency DGA contracted Nexter for the additional guns on 13 July.

To achieve rapid availability, the order covers Caesar Mk1 guns.

France plans to equip its armed forces with Caesar Mk2 guns beginning in 2026.

Nexter said the truck-mounted Caesar Mk1 is the lightest weapon in its class at 18t, offering low logistical weight and high levels of tactical, operational and strategic mobility.

The self-propelled howitzer is capable of a fire rate of up to six rounds per minute.

France has committed 18 Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine as Kyiv continues to resist Russia’s invasion of its eastern territories.

The gun has also been ordered by Denmark, the Czech Republic, Belgium and Lithuania.