New uses for proven weapons: adapting the Chain Gun for CUAS

Northrop Grumman Armament Systems’ dual-feed 30x113mm M230LF (Link Feed) member of its expanding family of Chain Guns is now being used for the demanding counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) mission and has already been deployed to Ukraine.

The M230LF evolved as a further development of the original 30mm M230, as installed in all production AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Its key differentiator is that it uses a dual-feed system rather than a single link-less magazine-fed arrangement.

The first application for the 30mm M230LF was for a small batch of Remote Multipurpose Turret Systems installed on ADVS Desert Chameleon 6x6 vehicles supplied to