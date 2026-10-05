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New uses for proven weapons: adapting the Chain Gun for CUAS

5th October 2026 - 13:45 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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An EOS remote weapon station armed with Northrop Grumman’s 30mm M230LF dual-feed Chain Gun. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman’s M230LF Chain Gun is finding a growing role in countering uncrewed aerial systems, with the 30mm weapon already deployed to Ukraine and adopted by US forces.

Northrop Grumman Armament Systems’ dual-feed 30x113mm M230LF (Link Feed) member of its expanding family of Chain Guns is now being used for the demanding counter-uncrewed aerial systems (CUAS) mission and has already been deployed to Ukraine.

The M230LF evolved as a further development of the original 30mm M230, as installed in all production AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Its key differentiator is that it uses a dual-feed system rather than a single link-less magazine-fed arrangement.

The first application for the 30mm M230LF was for a small batch of Remote Multipurpose Turret Systems installed on ADVS Desert Chameleon 6x6 vehicles supplied to

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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