New US defence contracts for undersea warfare systems and USNS Matthew Perry
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has been awarded a US$502 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Hypervisor Technology Zero Surface Ship Undersea Warfare combat systems and spares.
The contract was awarded on a cost-plus-fixed fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost only basis. With engineering labour, programme management, and engineering costs factored in, the contract included options which, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to over $1 billion.
Meanwhile, Kranze Technology Solutions of Des Plaines, Illinois, was awarded a $43 million cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable order to provide engineering technical services and contractor field services for fleet shore and deployed activities.
Those activities will be geared towards informing, instructing, and training navy and marine corps personnel in the installation, operation, and maintenance of the Digital Interoperability Marine Air-Ground Task Force Agile Network Gateway Link related family of systems. Work is expected to be completed in January 2030.
Additionally, Vigor Marine, based in Portland, Oregon, was awarded at $31 million contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for a mid-term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet ordnance and dry cargo vessel USNS Matthew Perry. The ship is the ninth of Lewis and Clark class of dry cargo/ammunition ships.
Work is expected to begin on 17 February 2025 and be completed in exactly the 90 calendar days of the stated availability.
