New rifle scopes come closer for US special forces

US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has placed a $17.67 million IDIQ order with Lightforce USA for Squad-Variable Powered Scopes (S-VPS) and Precision-Variable Power Scopes (P-VPS).

Lightforce will provide both standard and long-range variants of S-VPS and P-VPS, the DoD noted on 3 October.

It added: ‘This contract will fulfill the full operational capability (FOC) requirements for all U components.’

P-VPS Standard is a military-grade version of the Nightforce ATACR 5-25×56 precision direct-view optic, while the long-range variant is a military version of the ATACR 7-35×56.

P-VPS features continuously variable magnification ranging from 3x to less than or equal to 7x and greater than or equal to 25x continuous zoom for USSOCOM.

S-VPS is a military-standard Nightforce ATACR 1-8x24. With 1X magnification and daylight-visible reticle illumination, the scope doubles as a red dot sight.