US Navy issues presolicitation for new SOF scope

The US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane (Indiana) has issued the presolicitation announcement for the SOF Precision-Variable Power Scope (P-VPS). The 14 January 2019 release is the next step in the acquisition of a new long range tactical scope for multiple special operations sniper rifles.

Describing the P-VPS concept during the May 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in Tampa, Florida, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Owens, USSOCOM Program Manager for Ammunition, Weapons and Visual Augmentation Systems, highlighted the need for scope compatibility with “the Advanced Marksman Rifle, the Precision Sniper Rifle as well as our new program, the Advanced