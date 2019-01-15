US Navy issues presolicitation for new SOF scope
The US Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane (Indiana) has issued the presolicitation announcement for the SOF Precision-Variable Power Scope (P-VPS). The 14 January 2019 release is the next step in the acquisition of a new long range tactical scope for multiple special operations sniper rifles.
Describing the P-VPS concept during the May 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in Tampa, Florida, Lieutenant Colonel Mark Owens, USSOCOM Program Manager for Ammunition, Weapons and Visual Augmentation Systems, highlighted the need for scope compatibility with “the Advanced Marksman Rifle, the Precision Sniper Rifle as well as our new program, the Advanced
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Special Operations
-
GSOF Symposium Europe: Events in Ukraine drive SOF procurement in Europe (Sponsored)
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has concentrated the minds of governments across Europe, where there are increasing efforts to upgrade and replace military capabilities.
-
SEALs test UK-made underwater comms technology
Systems from UK firm Succorfish underwent a week of tests with US Navy SEAL divers.
-
Singapore diving unit inducts naval craft amidst reorganisation
A new vessel type is being inducted by Singapore's naval special operations unit.
-
Malaysia looks for special forces equipment
Anti-structure weapons and training grenades are on the shopping list of Malaysian army special forces.
-
Safran expands Geonyx family
French company launches Geonyx M inertial navigation system for naval SOF use.
-
Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.