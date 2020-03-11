USSOCOM to receive ATACR scopes

Leonardo set for BriteCloud 55-T tests despite COVID complications
Leonardo’s US electronics division plans to test the latest variant of its BriteCloud expendable active decoy (EAD), which is designed to equip large fixed-wing military …
Nightforce Optics is set to deliver 40 new sights to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under the Precision Variable Power Scope (P-VPS) programme.
The company will provide 20 samples of two versions of its ATACR rifles cope by mid-2020, to meet requirements for low-rate initial production (LRIP).
Glenn Lass, programme manager at Nightforce, told Shephard: ‘Both the ATACR 5-25x and 7-35x met all requirements and both were awarded on the P-VPS contract. However, the US government is currently only ordering on the P-VPS Standard, Long Range (ATACR 7-35x) award.’
P-VPS is part of USSOCOM’s Miniature Aiming Systems – Day
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Leonardo’s US electronics division plans to test the latest variant of its BriteCloud expendable active decoy (EAD), which is designed to equip large fixed-wing military …
As the contemporary operating environment demands more of special forces, so requirements are growing and widening for specially equipped aircraft. From supporting ground forces to …
DEW Engineering and Development and Supacat have submitted their High Mobility Transporter (HMT) for the voluntary industry vehicle demonstration of the Next Generation Fighting Vehicle …
After nearly two decades of continuous combat operations in counter-terror and counter-violent extremist organisation environments, US special operations planners are seeing a decreasing return on …
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has developed a list of R&D; priorities to facilitate expeditionary logistics operations across future tactical environments. Several priority categories were …
US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) will officially stand up a new Program Executive Office (PEO) on 1 June to support programmes of record with software …