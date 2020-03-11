USSOCOM to receive ATACR scopes

Nightforce Optics is set to deliver 40 new sights to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under the Precision Variable Power Scope (P-VPS) programme.

The company will provide 20 samples of two versions of its ATACR rifles cope by mid-2020, to meet requirements for low-rate initial production (LRIP).

Glenn Lass, programme manager at Nightforce, told Shephard: ‘Both the ATACR 5-25x and 7-35x met all requirements and both were awarded on the P-VPS contract. However, the US government is currently only ordering on the P-VPS Standard, Long Range (ATACR 7-35x) award.’

P-VPS is part of USSOCOM’s Miniature Aiming Systems – Day