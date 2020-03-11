To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USSOCOM to receive ATACR scopes

11th March 2020 - 17:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in New Zealand

Nightforce Optics is set to deliver 40 new sights to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) under the Precision Variable Power Scope (P-VPS) programme.

The company will provide 20 samples of two versions of its ATACR rifles cope by mid-2020, to meet requirements for low-rate initial production (LRIP).

Glenn Lass, programme manager at Nightforce, told Shephard: ‘Both the ATACR 5-25x and 7-35x met all requirements and both were awarded on the P-VPS contract. However, the US government is currently only ordering on the P-VPS Standard, Long Range (ATACR 7-35x) award.’

P-VPS is part of USSOCOM’s Miniature Aiming Systems – Day

