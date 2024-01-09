New loitering munitions enhance Russia’s strike capabilities in Ukraine

Russian UAV manufacturer Zala Aero has announced a new tactical loitering munition named Product 55 which employs an X-wing design similar to the Lancet-3 widely used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

‘The new short-range loitering munition is easy to operate…[and] provides full HD in real time until the moment of defeat,’ Zala stated, indicating that the munition had been designed for tactical engagements at the platoon level in a similar fashion to the SwitchBlade 300.

Powered by four engines to enable the operator to select an ‘optimal angle of approach’ to the target, the munition carries a form of