  • New loitering munitions enhance Russia’s strike capabilities in Ukraine

9th January 2024 - 10:19 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans

Operators can access full HD in real time when using short-range loitering munition Product 55. (Image: Zala Aero)

Zala Aero’s new loitering munition model has been designed for tactical engagements and features an X-wing design.

Russian UAV manufacturer Zala Aero has announced a new tactical loitering munition named Product 55 which employs an X-wing design similar to the Lancet-3 widely used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

‘The new short-range loitering munition is easy to operate…[and] provides full HD in real time until the moment of defeat,’ Zala stated, indicating that the munition had been designed for tactical engagements at the platoon level in a similar fashion to the SwitchBlade 300.

Powered by four engines to enable the operator to select an ‘optimal angle of approach’ to the target, the munition carries a form of

