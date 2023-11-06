To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • New JLTV orders for Oshkosh takes production of JLTV line beyond mid-2025

New JLTV orders for Oshkosh takes production of JLTV line beyond mid-2025

6th November 2023 - 16:49 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Oshkosh is set to continue making JLTVs for alteast another 18 months. (Photo: Oshkosh)

Oshkosh has produced more than 23,000 JLTVs since the first order in 2015 and the latest contract will add as many as 700 vehicles to orders already placed.

Oshkosh Defense has received a US$208 million order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), trailers and associated packaged and installed kits for the US Army, USMC and USAF.

In March 2023 it was announced that AM General had won the recompete contract to manufacture JLTVs with deliveries expected from late 2024 but Oshkosh plans to keep manufacturing JLTVs if possible.

Oshkosh noted in a statement that it has received JLTV orders or commitments from eight international customers and ‘intends to continue making the proven Oshkosh JLTV available through Direct Commercial Sales [and] plans to produce JLTVs into Q1 FY2025’.

George Mansfield, VP and general manager of defence programmes at Oshkosh Defense made clear why the company intended to continue manufacturing.

‘We spent the last decade committed to learning, improving processes, establishing a robust supply chain, as well as a world-class team of experts to design and produce the most reliable light tactical vehicle in the industry,’ Mansfield remarked.

The company has pushed the vehicle's design and unveiled a hybrid-electric drive version dubbed eJLTV in January 2022. In October 2022 it displayed an improved version with a Kongsberg RWS and side-mounted Javelin launcher.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight

Read full bio

