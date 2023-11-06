New JLTV orders for Oshkosh takes production of JLTV line beyond mid-2025

Oshkosh Defense has received a US$208 million order for Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), trailers and associated packaged and installed kits for the US Army, USMC and USAF.

In March 2023 it was announced that AM General had won the recompete contract to manufacture JLTVs with deliveries expected from late 2024 but Oshkosh plans to keep manufacturing JLTVs if possible.

Oshkosh noted in a statement that it has received JLTV orders or commitments from eight international customers and ‘intends to continue making the proven Oshkosh JLTV available through Direct Commercial Sales [and] plans to produce JLTVs into Q1 FY2025’.

George Mansfield, VP and general manager of defence programmes at Oshkosh Defense made clear why the company intended to continue manufacturing.

‘We spent the last decade committed to learning, improving processes, establishing a robust supply chain, as well as a world-class team of experts to design and produce the most reliable light tactical vehicle in the industry,’ Mansfield remarked.

The company has pushed the vehicle's design and unveiled a hybrid-electric drive version dubbed eJLTV in January 2022. In October 2022 it displayed an improved version with a Kongsberg RWS and side-mounted Javelin launcher.