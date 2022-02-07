Oshkosh bets on hybrid electric capabilities

Oshkosh Defense has added a hybrid-electric vehicle to its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) family, as the US military continues to explore the operational advantages offered by new power technologies.

After employing hybrid-electric technology for the US military on heavy and medium-duty tactical vehicles, the company unveiled its hybrid-electric JLTV on 25 January.

Called eJLTV, it provides silent drive, extended silent watch and exportable power that enables the vehicle to be used in combat and on reconnaissance missions.

George Mansfield, VP and GM for joint programmes at Oshkosh Defense, explained to Shephard that the company has been employing hybrid-electric technology