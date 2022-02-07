Oshkosh bets on hybrid electric capabilities

Pakistan receives truck-mounted howitzers from China
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.
Oshkosh Defense has added a hybrid-electric vehicle to its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) family, as the US military continues to explore the operational advantages offered by new power technologies.
After employing hybrid-electric technology for the US military on heavy and medium-duty tactical vehicles, the company unveiled its hybrid-electric JLTV on 25 January.
Called eJLTV, it provides silent drive, extended silent watch and exportable power that enables the vehicle to be used in combat and on reconnaissance missions.
George Mansfield, VP and GM for joint programmes at Oshkosh Defense, explained to Shephard that the company has been employing hybrid-electric technology
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.
The Indian Army is filling gaps in its antitank missile stocks with the Konkurs-M, while it still awaits the MPATGM and Nag.
Prime contractor RBSL has selected Thales UK to provide advanced sighting systems for the Challenger 3 MBT.
France acquires laser target designators under the Taranis programme to equip conventional and special forces.
An invitation to tender was sent to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire 500-900 platforms based on the latest version of the BvS10.
The Czech Republic is sending more than 4,000 rounds of 152mm ammunition to Ukraine, and Prague is open to holding discussions with Kiev on extending defence cooperation.