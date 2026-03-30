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New US$1.4 billion package to boost Canada’s defence capabilities

30th March 2026 - 16:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Canadian soldiers remove caps and install fuzes on 155mm shells. (Photo: Canadian DND)

The Canadian defence department has outlined major investments in ISR solutions, small arms and ammunition production capabilities as the country pushes for greater self-reliance to bolster its forces and its supply chain.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) announced last week a package of multiple investments and contracts worth nearly CAD$2 billion (US$1.4 billion) to improve the inventory of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the resilience of the national defence industry.

The funding covers the acquisition of space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and small arms as well as resources to expand manufacturing capacities. The DND stated that the investment will provide “defence team members with the tools, systems and capabilities needed” to deliver their mission.

The financial support for the purchases and enhancements comes from the more than $45 billion defence

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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