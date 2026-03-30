New US$1.4 billion package to boost Canada’s defence capabilities
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) announced last week a package of multiple investments and contracts worth nearly CAD$2 billion (US$1.4 billion) to improve the inventory of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the resilience of the national defence industry.
The funding covers the acquisition of space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and small arms as well as resources to expand manufacturing capacities. The DND stated that the investment will provide “defence team members with the tools, systems and capabilities needed” to deliver their mission.
The financial support for the purchases and enhancements comes from the more than $45 billion defence
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