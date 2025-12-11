To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Canada to deepen integration of multi-domain capabilities to strengthen its defences

Canada to deepen integration of multi-domain capabilities to strengthen its defences

11th December 2025 - 11:47 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

Canadian soldiers fire a Carl Gustaf 84mm rocket launcher. (Photo: Canadian Armed Forces)

The Canadian Department of National Defence has created new organisations to manage the procurement and integration of all-domain solutions and allocated US$258.33 million to strengthen production capacities.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has recently announced a series of measures to deepen the integration of combined capabilities and better prepare and equip its armed forces for multi-domain deployments.

It allocated additional resources to enhance the capacity to develop and produce new solutions and established new units to manage the acquisition, integration and maintenance of in-service and future systems and technologies.

As part of this effort, the DND earmarked CAD$357.7 million (US$258.33 million) to reinforce the defence ecosystem across the country and increase its ability to design and build all-domain solutions. This funding will be managed by

