Canada to deepen integration of multi-domain capabilities to strengthen its defences

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) has recently announced a series of measures to deepen the integration of combined capabilities and better prepare and equip its armed forces for multi-domain deployments.

It allocated additional resources to enhance the capacity to develop and produce new solutions and established new units to manage the acquisition, integration and maintenance of in-service and future systems and technologies.

As part of this effort, the DND earmarked CAD$357.7 million (US$258.33 million) to reinforce the defence ecosystem across the country and increase its ability to design and build all-domain solutions. This funding will be managed by