To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New armoured vehicles appear in Vietnam’s 80th anniversary parade

8th September 2025 - 10:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch, New Zealand

RSS

Vietnam’s 80th anniversary parade included four examples of the locally built XCB-01 infantry fighting vehicle. (Photo: author)

Marking eight decades since Vietnam gained its independence, the Vietnam People’s Army used the procession to showcase two new vehicles.

Vietnam celebrated its 80th anniversary of national independence with a military parade on 2 September. While much of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) equipment rolling through Hanoi was Soviet in origin, two newly introduced and indigenously developed armoured fighting vehicles participated.

One was the tracked XCB-01 infantry fighting vehicle that resembles a BMP-1, with four such vehicles in the parade.

Produced by state-owned Factory Z189, the amphibious XCB-01 weighs 14.85t. Major improvements include better armour protection, an air-conditioning system, automatic fire suppression system, laser warning receivers and a nuclear, biological and chemical system.

The XCB-01’s new turret is armed with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur was the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us