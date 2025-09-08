New armoured vehicles appear in Vietnam’s 80th anniversary parade
Vietnam celebrated its 80th anniversary of national independence with a military parade on 2 September. While much of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) equipment rolling through Hanoi was Soviet in origin, two newly introduced and indigenously developed armoured fighting vehicles participated.
One was the tracked XCB-01 infantry fighting vehicle that resembles a BMP-1, with four such vehicles in the parade.
Produced by state-owned Factory Z189, the amphibious XCB-01 weighs 14.85t. Major improvements include better armour protection, an air-conditioning system, automatic fire suppression system, laser warning receivers and a nuclear, biological and chemical system.
The XCB-01’s new turret is armed with
