Nammo and Nordic Shelter join GLSDB team

Designed to engage from any angle, the GLSDB provides supreme flexibility and complements existing ballistic trajectory weapons. (Image: Saab)

Nammo and Nordic Shelter have been recruited to the GLSDB campaign, joining Saab and Boeing.

Saab has signed an MoU with Nammo and Nordic Shelter to support the ongoing Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) campaign.

The new agreement was announced on 23 November 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

Nammo will contribute with its expertise in rocket motor development and production as part of the GLSDB propulsion sub-system.

Nordic Shelter brings the knowledge needed for the development and production of a modular GLSDB launcher, based on a purpose-built, 20ft ISO container.

GLSDB is a long-range, precision artillery system developed by Saab and Boeing.

The system is based on Boeing’s air-launched Small Diameter Bomb (SDB), which has been in production since 2006, with more than 30,000 units shipped.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Saab and Boeing signed a teaming agreement in August 2014 to integrate the SDB with an M26 Multiple Launch Rocket System rocket motor with an inter-stage adapter.

GLSDB enables SDB to be ground-launched from a wide variety of launchers and configurations.