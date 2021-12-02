Nammo and Nordic Shelter join GLSDB team

Jankel starts full production of LTTV for Belgium
The Light Tactical Transport Vehicle has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms.
Saab has signed an MoU with Nammo and Nordic Shelter to support the ongoing Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) campaign.
The new agreement was announced on 23 November 2021 in Oslo, Norway.
Nammo will contribute with its expertise in rocket motor development and production as part of the GLSDB propulsion sub-system.
Nordic Shelter brings the knowledge needed for the development and production of a modular GLSDB launcher, based on a purpose-built, 20ft ISO container.
GLSDB is a long-range, precision artillery system developed by Saab and Boeing.
The system is based on Boeing’s air-launched Small Diameter Bomb (SDB), which has been in production since 2006, with more than 30,000 units shipped.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Saab and Boeing signed a teaming agreement in August 2014 to integrate the SDB with an M26 Multiple Launch Rocket System rocket motor with an inter-stage adapter.
GLSDB enables SDB to be ground-launched from a wide variety of launchers and configurations.
The South Korean news agency Yonhap announced on 30 November that the country is negotiating the export of K9 Thunder howitzers with Egypt at the EDEX 2021 exhibition in Cairo.
WZL1 will supply mobile comms nodes for the Wisla missile defence system and PGZ-Narew is providing integration services for the Narew SHORAD network.
Alcon's upgrade kit is a ready-made solution to mitigate the added weight of vehicle armour on the Land Cruiser platform.
The German Armed Forces have been running trials with one prototype of the 1A3 version featuring a full conversion kit and one Marder 1A5 with a new engine and drivetrain.
While Russian military chiefs hail the imminent adoption into service of the first BMPT Terminator, serious questions still surround the combat capabilities and cost-effectiveness of the heavy tank support vehicle.