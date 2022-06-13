Błaszczak points to closer Polish-South Korean defence industrial collaboration
Despite investing heavily in acquiring the US-made Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 MBT, it appears the door remains open for Poland to buy the K2 Black Panther platform from South Korea in the polonised K2PL configuration.
During a visit to Seoul in late May, Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed an agreement with his counterpart Lee Jong-sup to enhance defence industrial and R&D cooperation.
Błaszczak also met Kang Eun-ho, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.
‘I believe, that… together with Polish industry, Korea will deliver K2 MBTs to Polish Army soon,’ Błaszczak said. ‘Details will be negotiated, but the starting
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Eurosatory 2022: New features enhance Scarabée
Arquus has remodelled its Scarabée reconnaissance vehicle with a hybrid stealth operating mode, a new antitank missile and new night-vision cameras.
-
Eurosatory 2022: Lithuania aims to order Caesar
The Lithuanian defence minister intends to sign ‘the first letter of intent’ this week to acquire Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzers.