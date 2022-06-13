Błaszczak points to closer Polish-South Korean defence industrial collaboration

Despite investing heavily in acquiring the US-made Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 MBT, it appears the door remains open for Poland to buy the K2 Black Panther platform from South Korea in the polonised K2PL configuration.

During a visit to Seoul in late May, Polish defence minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed an agreement with his counterpart Lee Jong-sup to enhance defence industrial and R&D cooperation.

Błaszczak also met Kang Eun-ho, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

‘I believe, that… together with Polish industry, Korea will deliver K2 MBTs to Polish Army soon,’ Błaszczak said. ‘Details will be negotiated, but the starting