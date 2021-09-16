To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

MSPO 2021: HSW presents new Polish 4x4 vehicle

16th September 2021 - 07:00 GMT | by Grzegorz Sobczak

RSS

HSW’s new 4x4 armoured vehicle was presented to the public for the first time during MSPO 2021. (Grzegorz Sobczak)

A Polish company is aiming a new 4x4 protected vehicle at national requirements.

Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) chose MSPO 2021 to publicly unveil a new 4x4 vehicle being offered to the Polish Army. It has been developed in cooperation with Tatra Export in the Czech Republic.

The basic platform can be adopted by artillery units for artillery reconnaissance and command posts as part of the under-development Kryl 155mm wheeled SPH programme, as well as the Langusta 122mm rocket system.

Designed as a medium-class vehicle, it can be utilised for special forces, as a light tank destroyer platform, CBRN reconnaissance, medevac, police and border guards.

It can carry eight soldiers, and in the troop ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users