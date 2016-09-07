MSPO 2016: Poland's Leopard upgrade breaks cover
The first prototype Leopard 2PL main battle tank, an upgrade of the Polish Army’s legacy 2A4 variant, is on display at this year’s MSPO exhibition held in Kielce, Poland.
German manufacturer Rheinmetall is currently working with Polish manufacturer Bumar-Labedy to upgrade 128 Leopard 2A4s as part of a contract signed at the end of last year. Bumar-Labedy forms part of the wider state-run Polish Armaments Group, or PGZ.
The upgrade programme has seen Rheinmetall recently establish a permanent Polish presence with a new company known as Rheinmetall Defence Polska. The company has already begun building its Polish work
