More SandCat light reconnaissance vehicles rushed into service with Israel
Israeli military defence company Plasan has rushed extra SandCat patrol vehicles to the IDF and re-opened a personal ballistic armour production line as local soldiers and vehicles line-up on the Gaza border in preparation for a potential invasion.
The moves were reported by Israel Defence on 22 October and the vehicles would join the hundreds already in service with the IDF. While it is not clear how many SandCats are already in service with IDF, it could be as many as 700, according to the report.
The report stated that ‘the company has significantly increased the production rate of vehicles and will deliver dozens more in the coming months in addition to the vehicles that were delivered at the beginning of this year in an emergency procurement procedure’.
Israel operates as many as a dozen armoured vehicles of varied age, number and standard, with any invasion proving a major test and demonstrating the worth of newer variants.
The SandCat uses many Ford F Series components, such as the 6.7 litre turbodiesel, but the original ladder frame chassis has been dispensed with in favour of a monocoque design. This would result in a high level of underbody protection without demanding substantial increases in weight and height.
A modular armour system, which can provide up to STANAG 4569 Level 3 protection, would allow the vehicle to be equipped to the threat level and payload requirements of the mission.
The importance of this type of vehicle has been highlighted by the continued arrival of vehicles into Israel including the David Light armoured urban vehicle on 19 October.
More from Land Warfare
-
How high-frequency electronics can boost EW effects for ground forces
Solutions that operate in the high-frequency (HF) spectrum have the potential to enhance many systems and subsystems in the intelligence, radar, detection, target engagement, navigation and communications fields.
-
US Army picks Elbit for JETS II prototype development
The JETS II prototype will be designed to help soldiers prosecute threats in operational environments quickly.
-
Slovakia receives two donated MANTIS air defence systems
The MANTIS air defence system has been designed to protect vital structures and was developed to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan.
-
The US Government approves the sale of long-range artillery and rocket systems to Latvia
Under the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) approved by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Latvia could receive M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).