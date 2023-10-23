More SandCat light reconnaissance vehicles rushed into service with Israel

Israeli military defence company Plasan has rushed extra SandCat patrol vehicles to the IDF and re-opened a personal ballistic armour production line as local soldiers and vehicles line-up on the Gaza border in preparation for a potential invasion.

The moves were reported by Israel Defence on 22 October and the vehicles would join the hundreds already in service with the IDF. While it is not clear how many SandCats are already in service with IDF, it could be as many as 700, according to the report.

The report stated that ‘the company has significantly increased the production rate of vehicles and will deliver dozens more in the coming months in addition to the vehicles that were delivered at the beginning of this year in an emergency procurement procedure’.

Israel operates as many as a dozen armoured vehicles of varied age, number and standard, with any invasion proving a major test and demonstrating the worth of newer variants.

The SandCat uses many Ford F Series components, such as the 6.7 litre turbodiesel, but the original ladder frame chassis has been dispensed with in favour of a monocoque design. This would result in a high level of underbody protection without demanding substantial increases in weight and height.

A modular armour system, which can provide up to STANAG 4569 Level 3 protection, would allow the vehicle to be equipped to the threat level and payload requirements of the mission.

The importance of this type of vehicle has been highlighted by the continued arrival of vehicles into Israel including the David Light armoured urban vehicle on 19 October.