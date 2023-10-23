To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • More SandCat light reconnaissance vehicles rushed into service with Israel

More SandCat light reconnaissance vehicles rushed into service with Israel

23rd October 2023 - 14:37 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Plasan has been delivering extra Sandcats to the IDF. (Photo: Plasan)

If the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) was set for a ground invasion of Gaza, lightly armoured vehicles such as the SandCat would likely play a key role.

Israeli military defence company Plasan has rushed extra SandCat patrol vehicles to the IDF and re-opened a personal ballistic armour production line as local soldiers and vehicles line-up on the Gaza border in preparation for a potential invasion.

The moves were reported by Israel Defence on 22 October and the vehicles would join the hundreds already in service with the IDF. While it is not clear how many SandCats are already in service with IDF, it could be as many as 700, according to the report.

The report stated that ‘the company has significantly increased the production rate of vehicles and will deliver dozens more in the coming months in addition to the vehicles that were delivered at the beginning of this year in an emergency procurement procedure’.

Israel operates as many as a dozen armoured vehicles of varied age, number and standard, with any invasion proving a major test and demonstrating the worth of newer variants.

The SandCat uses many Ford F Series components, such as the 6.7 litre turbodiesel, but the original ladder frame chassis has been dispensed with in favour of a monocoque design. This would result in a high level of underbody protection without demanding substantial increases in weight and height.

A modular armour system, which can provide up to STANAG 4569 Level 3 protection, would allow the vehicle to be equipped to the threat level and payload requirements of the mission.

The importance of this type of vehicle has been highlighted by the continued arrival of vehicles into Israel including the David Light armoured urban vehicle on 19 October.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us