World Defense Show 2024: More details revealed on Allen-Vanguard Scorpion ECM deal

More details have been discovered about the Allen Vanguard sale of its Scorpion manpackable ECM system sold to a NATO ally, which was revealed last week, with Shephard understanding that the deal was for approximately US$6 million.

The system has been designed to detect and attack radio frequencies, thereby acting as a CUAS system, and also serving its original primary function of acting against Radio Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices. In both cases the system would jam signals.

More than 500 systems have been sold to a range of countries including most of the Five Eyes Alliance nations.

Robert Strawbridge, director business development at Allen Vanguard, speaking to Shephard at World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh this week, said there was a demand for the capability in Africa.

“Scorpion is capable of integrating into wider systems but importantly can act as a surgical device rather than a hammer, it is tier one system,” Strawbridge said.

“We have a strong business section building up the threat database, identifying radio frequency signals of devices or platforms, and 10% of our company is committed to threat management and we provide quarterly, or more regular, waveform updates to system users.”

While the system has been designed to be carried by personnel it can also be vehicle mounted or used from ships and boats, the latter case primarily when the vessels are in dock or near-shore operations.