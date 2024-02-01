World Defense Show 2024: Allen-Vanguard to supply Scorpion electronic counter measure systems to NATO ally

Allen-Vanguard will supply 68 Scorpion Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) systems to a NATO ally under a deal announced on 1 February which will also include support and training.

The Scorpion system has been designed as a remote controlled improvised explosive device (RCIED) jammer for dismounted personnel either on the move or stationary.

The contract included a Train the Trainer (T3) package, to ensure that end users are fully equipped, trained and prepared to operate capability as needed with full operational autonomy. The T3 package has been designed to ensure that the end user can train and evaluate their own personnel on the Scorpion.

The system features a flexible, modular architecture and includes a range of power options, antenna configurations and carriage systems. It delivers a hybrid, full spectrum system with wide threat band coverage which, combined with advanced technologies, can create a response to present and future RCIED and UAS threats.

Allen-Vanguard will be exhibiting at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4–8.