World Defense Show 2024: Allen-Vanguard to supply Scorpion electronic counter measure systems to NATO ally

World Defense Show 2024: Kalashnikov to unveil new UAV in Riyadh
The SKAT 350 M UAV will build upon the Supercam 350 UAV featuring an improved battery life and increased automation.
Allen-Vanguard will supply 68 Scorpion Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) systems to a NATO ally under a deal announced on 1 February which will also include support and training.
The Scorpion system has been designed as a remote controlled improvised explosive device (RCIED) jammer for dismounted personnel either on the move or stationary.
The contract included a Train the Trainer (T3) package, to ensure that end users are fully equipped, trained and prepared to operate capability as needed with full operational autonomy. The T3 package has been designed to ensure that the end user can train and evaluate their own personnel on the Scorpion.
The system features a flexible, modular architecture and includes a range of power options, antenna configurations and carriage systems. It delivers a hybrid, full spectrum system with wide threat band coverage which, combined with advanced technologies, can create a response to present and future RCIED and UAS threats.
Allen-Vanguard will be exhibiting at World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4–8.
Skyshield consists of sensors, 3D radars, EO cameras, direction finders and effectors that have been networked into Edge’s unified C2 system to provide real-time situational awareness, with the ability to automatically detect and engage with drone threats and defeat them using spoofing and jamming solutions, among other key countermeasures.
The UAE has awarded a substantial contract to EDGE Group for 200 uncrewed helicopters at UMEX 2024.
Milrem's Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGV features a modular design and open architecture which allows it to be reconfigured to serve as a transportation, weapons, reconnaissance or IED detection platform.
The UAE has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Saab to ensure its GlobalEye solution remains mission-ready.
Saudi Arabia faces a juncture in aerial diplomacy as Germany's approval of a potential Eurofighter Typhoon deal introduces fresh possibilities and uncertainties, prompting the kingdom to weigh the Eurofighter against the appealing alternative of the Dassault Rafale.