Milrem picks Texelis for partnership in drive to develop large UGV

Estonia’s Milrem Robotics and France’s Texelis will work together on what the companies described as the “development of next-generation robotic combat vehicles (RCVs)”.

Milrem told Shephard earlier this week about plans to develop a new large 8x8 UGV and another new RCV. As part of this effort Texelis will step in with its expertise, particularly in the field of rolling chassis.

In announcing the co-operation, Milrem said: “Texelis will supply Milrem Robotics with a cutting-edge Tank Electrified Drivetrain to assist in creating highly capable, modular, [12,000kg-plus] robotic platforms designed to meet the demands of modern warfare.

“The new RCVs will be tailored to enhance the operational capabilities of armed forces, providing unprecedented mobility, protection, and advanced technological integration on the battlefield.”

The tie-up provides Texelis with improved access to the 20 countries where Milrem has a presence and provides Milrem with a proven large vehicle chassis manufacturer in Texelis.

Texelis will provides the powerpack, drivetrain, hydro-strut suspension, and wheels for the French and Luxembourg Army’s 4x4 Lightweight Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle (VBMR-L). The powerpack comprises a Cummins 375hp diesel engine coupled to an Allison SP3000 automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case.

In June Texelis announced it was developing an 8x8 drivetrain powered by a Cummins ISL9 engine driving a Allison 3200SP transmission and Texelis T750 axles to a maximum speed of 110km/h and handle a maximum slope of 60%.

