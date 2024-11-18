Milrem to unveil new 8x8 UGV as THeMIS backlog grows
Estonia’s Milrem Robotics has more than 200 of its THeMIS UGVs on order or delivered with 20 countries and has its sights set on a broader market. It also plans to unveil a new 8x8 UGV within the next six months and another large UGV in the future.
The large Type-X UGV, now improved from prototype stage and designated Tracked Robotic Combat Vehicle (T-RCV), and new 8X8 will increase its product range even as the company focuses on software.
The war in Ukraine has seen THeMIS sent to frontlines for the first time with 14 platforms deployed, seven for engineering such
