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Texelis outlines 6x6 Celeris and ongoing work on 8x8 variant at Eurosatory

19th June 2024 - 13:03 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Paris

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The 8x8 chassis is proposed as the base for IFVs, APCs and other vehicles. (Image: Texelis)

Texelis and Nexter, a KNDS company, manufacture the Serval 4x4 lightweight multi-role armoured vehicle together but Texelis has started selling the rolling chassis of the vehicle as a separate system.

Texelis has developed a new version of its Celeris mobility solution or rolling chassis, a 6x6 variant aimed at the armoured personnel carrier (APC) and infantry fighting vehicle end of the market with the advantage of a high level of commonality with the company’s Celeris 4x4.

The chassis is 1.45m longer than the length of the 4x4 which measures 6.5m and is designed to have a gross vehicle weight of 18-26t.

A company official told Shephard that the first customer for the 6x6 is from Asia which is for an APC and, despite declining to mention the specific country,

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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