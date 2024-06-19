Texelis outlines 6x6 Celeris and ongoing work on 8x8 variant at Eurosatory

Texelis has developed a new version of its Celeris mobility solution or rolling chassis, a 6x6 variant aimed at the armoured personnel carrier (APC) and infantry fighting vehicle end of the market with the advantage of a high level of commonality with the company’s Celeris 4x4.

The chassis is 1.45m longer than the length of the 4x4 which measures 6.5m and is designed to have a gross vehicle weight of 18-26t.

A company official told Shephard that the first customer for the 6x6 is from Asia which is for an APC and, despite declining to mention the specific country,