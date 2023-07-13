Milestone reached with delivery of 500th Griffon and 50th Jaguar to France

The French procurement agency has taken delivery of the 500th Griffon multirole armoured vehicle and the 50th Jaguar armoured reconnaissance and fighting vehicle, a substantial milestone in the effort to deliver 1,872 Griffons and 300 Jaguars.

Under the Scorpion programme, a wide effort to refresh the French defence forces fleet of armoured vehicles and MBTs, 842 Griffons are to be in service by 2025 and 62 Jaguars contracted to be delivered by the end of 2023, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

According to a statement from the consortium of companies - Nexter, Thales and Arquus – ‘the consortium [is] meeting its contractual targets on the programme.’

Related Articles

France qualifies Griffon command post

France bets on armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence

EBMR consortium receives latest order for Jaguar and Griffon

Under the contract Nexter is manufacturing the bodies for both vehicles and the canon, turret and interior for the Jaguar as well as CBRN, onboard electronics and computers and vision systems. Thales is handling vehicle interconnection and is also responsible for the radars and sensor payload for the artillery observation vehicle.

Arquus is responsible for the design and manufacture of the complete powertrains for the vehicles.

The company is also manufacturing the T1, T2 and T3 remotely operated turrets, which are common components of the Scorpion programme and equip both the Griffon and the Jaguar, but also the Serval light multi-role armoured vehicle, which is part of Scorpion.

Launched in 2014, the Scorpion programme is intended to massively overhaul the French ground combat vehicle fleet. It comprises the acquisition of uncrewed systems (UGVs and UAVs), Griffons, Jaguars, Servals and the upgrade of 200 Leclerc MBTs.