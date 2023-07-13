Milestone reached with delivery of 500th Griffon and 50th Jaguar to France
The French procurement agency has taken delivery of the 500th Griffon multirole armoured vehicle and the 50th Jaguar armoured reconnaissance and fighting vehicle, a substantial milestone in the effort to deliver 1,872 Griffons and 300 Jaguars.
Under the Scorpion programme, a wide effort to refresh the French defence forces fleet of armoured vehicles and MBTs, 842 Griffons are to be in service by 2025 and 62 Jaguars contracted to be delivered by the end of 2023, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
According to a statement from the consortium of companies - Nexter, Thales and Arquus – ‘the consortium [is] meeting its contractual targets on the programme.’
Related Articles
France qualifies Griffon command post
France bets on armoured vehicles to ensure deterrence
EBMR consortium receives latest order for Jaguar and Griffon
Under the contract Nexter is manufacturing the bodies for both vehicles and the canon, turret and interior for the Jaguar as well as CBRN, onboard electronics and computers and vision systems. Thales is handling vehicle interconnection and is also responsible for the radars and sensor payload for the artillery observation vehicle.
Arquus is responsible for the design and manufacture of the complete powertrains for the vehicles.
The company is also manufacturing the T1, T2 and T3 remotely operated turrets, which are common components of the Scorpion programme and equip both the Griffon and the Jaguar, but also the Serval light multi-role armoured vehicle, which is part of Scorpion.
Launched in 2014, the Scorpion programme is intended to massively overhaul the French ground combat vehicle fleet. It comprises the acquisition of uncrewed systems (UGVs and UAVs), Griffons, Jaguars, Servals and the upgrade of 200 Leclerc MBTs.
More from Land Warfare
-
German Army to field Australian-made Boxer vehicles in export reversal
Germany, the designer and builder of the Boxer, will turn to Australia for new 8x8 vehicles. Meanwhile, Hanwha continues to march forward with Australia's AS9 155mm SPHs.
-
Indian Army relaunches search for self-propelled air defence systems
The war in Ukraine has underlined the need for mobile air defence. Unfortunately, India is making little progress in its own efforts so far.
-
Germany, Netherlands place €1.9 billion order for Caracal airmobile vehicles
Germany and the Netherlands have signed a contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of Caracal airmobile platforms, worth €1.9 billion.