MilDef to provide technology for Norwegian armoured vehicles

Swedish tactical IT company MilDef will provide technology to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA). The supplier announced on 4 July a follow-on order to an M113 APC mid-life upgrade.

With deliveries scheduled in 2022-2023, MilDef will equip various variants of the M113 with computers, displays and network infrastructure for C2.

The total amount of the systems and sensors is SEK82 million ($7.81 million). The order value of deliveries in 2022 is estimated at approximately SEK12 million and SEK70 million in 2023. Existing technology in the vehicles was delivered by MilDef and other suppliers in 2008.

MilDef is also involved in other modernisation efforts in Europe. In January, the supplier received an order from BAE Systems Hägglunds to deliver cyber-hardened communications equipment for the CV90 IFV.

The company did not disclose which operator of the vehicle would receive the new communications equipment. Currently, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands and Switzerland are implementing programmes to improve the performance of the CV90.