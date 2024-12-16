MilDef to supply customised switches for BvS10 under $7.3 million deal

MilDef will supply rugged IT equipment, specifically customised switches, for newly manufactured BvS10 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) under a SEK80 million (US$7.3 million) contract signed with BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The European country receiving the vehicles has not been disclosed but deliveries are ongoing to the UK, Sweden, Germany and Austria. Deliveries of the systems from MilDef are expected to be completed before the end of the decade.

The BvS10 has begun to catch the eye of countries looking to create capability in Arctic or northern European regions, but also proved its versatility in UK operations in Afghanistan where lessons learned were transferred to improved versions.

It is an articulated vehicle and is equipped with Soucy's Composite Rubber Tracks (CRTs) as standard.

Various modular subsystems such as add-on armour, weapon mounts, load changer and cargo pods provide flexibility to meet customer requirements.

A breakthrough win for the platform was in August 2022 when the US Army announced the award of a US$278 million agreement for the supply of the BvS10s for the CATV programme.

It will replace the ageing fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs) and the first platform was announced as delivered from the Swedish factory in October 2023.

