MilDef to supply customised switches for BvS10 under $7.3 million deal
MilDef will supply rugged IT equipment, specifically customised switches, for newly manufactured BvS10 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) under a SEK80 million (US$7.3 million) contract signed with BAE Systems Hägglunds.
The European country receiving the vehicles has not been disclosed but deliveries are ongoing to the UK, Sweden, Germany and Austria. Deliveries of the systems from MilDef are expected to be completed before the end of the decade.
The BvS10 has begun to catch the eye of countries looking to create capability in Arctic or northern European regions, but also proved its versatility in UK operations in Afghanistan where lessons learned were transferred to improved versions.
It is an articulated vehicle and is equipped with Soucy's Composite Rubber Tracks (CRTs) as standard.
Various modular subsystems such as add-on armour, weapon mounts, load changer and cargo pods provide flexibility to meet customer requirements.
A breakthrough win for the platform was in August 2022 when the US Army announced the award of a US$278 million agreement for the supply of the BvS10s for the CATV programme.
It will replace the ageing fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs) and the first platform was announced as delivered from the Swedish factory in October 2023.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
SpearUAV awarded contract worth up to $60 million for Viper 300 loitering munition
In addition to this significant contract, SpearUAV announced deals for both offensive systems such as the Viper 300 and Viper 750 systems for naval use along with defensive systems such as Viper I (Interceptor).
-
Successful firing in next stage of US hypersonic missile tests
The US Army and US Navy are working together on the development of the hypersonic missile which will have a speed of Mach 5.
-
Successful firing by US Army of Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile
The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is the US Army’s next generation long-range surface-to-surface missile, capable of neutralising targets out as far as 500km.
-
US Army advances with the integration of PAC-3 MSE, LTAMDS and IBCS
The service recently carried out two flight tests at the White Sands Missile Range against cruise and ballistic missile surrogates.
-
Missile production being boosted across three continents
The demand for missiles reflects current strategic interests, such as those in the Indo-Pacific region and conflict in Europe, along with an expectation of local involvement in manufacture which also supports a drive to build capacity.