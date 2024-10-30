MilDef to supply computers for operator stations for CV90s
MilDef will supply ruggedised IT equipment for operator stations for BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 combat vehicles under a SEK200 million (US$18.7 million) contract announced on 30 October.
Deliveries will take place between 2025-2029 and are destined for vehicles with Central European armed forces. If included options are exercised, the deal could be worth SEK80 million in total.
The CV90 has been selected by 10 nations and has proven its combat capability in both Afghanistan and Ukraine. More than 1804 vehicles have been ordered and of these, 1305 have been delivered to date.
Central European countries which have placed orders for CV90s include the Czech Republic, which has ordered 246 vehicles, and Slovakia, which has ordered 152.
In August, MilDef signed a SEK72 million deal to supply 900 rugged computers as part of the modernisation of Norway’s fleet of CV90 combat vehicles.
Deliveries for the order, which was signed with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, will take place in 2025 and will see MilDef’s customised and rugged computers replace older computers in the Norwegian Armed Forces’ CV90s.
