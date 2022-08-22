MilDef signs 20-year framework agreement with NATO country
Swedish provider of tactical IT services MilDef has signed a 20-year strategic framework agreement with a European NATO country.
The SEK2.8 billion ($261 million) deal includes the acquisition of computers, displays and network infrastructure for C2 and will enable the modernisation and digitalisation of the equipment of this nation’s defence forces.
The framework agreement is the largest to date for MilDef and comprises deliveries of hardware, software, integration and lifecycle services. It will facilitate the upgrade of the tactical IT that is integrated into a brand-new fleet of military vehicles.
It also encompasses the first international export of the company’s zero-day deployment tool OneCIS, to be used on both static and deployable infrastructure.
Apart from the undisclosed customer, MilDef announced the award of other contracts with European countries this year.
In July, the supplier received a follow-on order from the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to provide technology for the M113 APC mid-life upgrade, while in March, it obtained an integration agreement to provide tactical IT equipment for the Swedish Armed Forces.
