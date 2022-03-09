To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MilDef continues tactical IT integration for Swedish Armed Forces

9th March 2022 - 15:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Swedish Armed Forces require system integration of tactical IT equipment. (Photo: Swedish MoD)

Latest deal for tactical IT integration in Sweden includes work until 2023.

MilDef announced on 9 March that it has obtained a new system integration contract within its framework agreement to provide tactical IT equipment for the Swedish Armed Forces.

The latest contract from Swedish defence procurement agency FMV is worth SEK25 million ($2.58 million).

Work equivalent to SEK15 million will be carried out in 2022 with the rest to follow in 2023.

MilDef has collaborated with FMV since 1997 on Tactical IT and further deepened the cooperation after the acquisition of Defcon Solutions in 2021.

In January 2022, MilDef received an order from BAE Systems Hägglunds to deliver cyber-hardened communications equipment for the CV90 IFV.

