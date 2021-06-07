Emirati firm to showcase UGV in Ukraine

Agema is a fully amphibious UGV, according to its manufacturer Milanion. (Photo: Milanion)

Milanion Group seeks to generate interest in Ukraine for its Agema UGV.

UAE-based Milanion Group is targeting the Ukrainian market for its Agema UGV following a ‘significant surge in interest’ since IDEX 2021, the company announced on 7 June.

Milanion will showcase the fully amphibious and modular Agema at the Arms and Security 21 trade show in Kiev on 15-18 June.

‘Engineered for the most demanding missions the Agema is simple to operate, affordable, and configured to customer requirements with a range of payloads providing interoperability between systems for a wide range of operational missions,’ the company added.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Agema is available either in a 6x6 or 8x8 wheeled or tracked configuration. If operated in a fire support role, it can be armed with a single or twin 7.62mm machine gun, 12.7mm heavy machine gun or a 20mm cannon in a remote weapon station.

Although it can function autonomously, following pre-planned paths, Agema is primarily operated remotely. Its autonomous operating system can be paired with third-party devices and platforms.

Ukraine would be a new market for the nascent UAE defence industry. Neither the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute database nor the UN Register of Conventional Arms has any record of arms transfers from the UAE to Ukraine.