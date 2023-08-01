Meteksan targets drones with new radar and counter-UAS systems

Meteksan has debuted a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar during the IDEF exhibition held last week in Istanbul.

The Retinar AESA will be able to detect and track mini/micro-UAVs, loitering munitions, 'kamikaze' drones and tactical UAS.

Retinar AESA is already in production and service and is marketed in a number of applications with the baseline system operating in the S-band with detection range against a helicopter stated to be 20km, a tactical UAV or a human 10km and a very small drone 4km.

The radar is built on a multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) structure. It can provide 90-degree azimuth and 90-degree