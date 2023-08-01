To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Meteksan targets drones with new radar and counter-UAS systems

1st August 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

RSS

Meteksan will use four Retinar AESA arrays on its Felix mobile counter-UAS system. (Image: Meteksan)

Meteksan showcased the Retinar AESA radar at IDEF 2023, offering enhanced detection and tracking capabilities for UAVs and tactical targets. The radar has applications in mobile counter-UAS systems.

Meteksan has debuted a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar during the IDEF exhibition held last week in Istanbul.

The Retinar AESA will be able to detect and track mini/micro-UAVs, loitering munitions, 'kamikaze' drones and tactical UAS.

Retinar AESA is already in production and service and is marketed in a number of applications with the baseline system operating in the S-band with detection range against a helicopter stated to be 20km, a tactical UAV or a human 10km and a very small drone 4km.

The radar is built on a multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) structure. It can provide 90-degree azimuth and 90-degree

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Author

Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Cem Devrim Yaylalı was born in Paris and raised in Istanbul, where he currently lives. …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us