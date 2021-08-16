Meet the T4 at DSEI. Big capability. Small package. (sponsored video)

​The world’s most capable medium-sized robot, L3Harris Technologies’ T4 goes into harm’s way so people don’t have to. Offering a minimum footprint with maximum capability, this compact yet ruggedized robot is the first of its weight class to provide mission-critical haptic force feedback control, allowing users to physically “feel” what its robotic arm is doing.

The T4’s revolutionary interface enables unparalleled precision when completing even the most complex tasks, from unzipping bags to opening small compartments. Thanks to best-in-class manipulator reach and superior strength, the robot is also able to perform demanding jobs previously only achievable with larger counterparts. Designed for all-terrain, all-weather performance, the T4 is ready to take on any challenge.

The T4 will be appearing at this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London on Stand H5-310.

