Malaysian Army self-propelled howitzer acquisition programme faces a blurry future

The future of the Malaysian Army 155mm SPH acquisition programme has remained blurry amid rumours of cancellation. Although the effort was announced in the 2010s, its schedule, number of platforms and total estimated cost have still to be defined.

The final selection of a system/platform has been expected to be made this year, with the new wheeled vehicles likely to be deployed in Eastern Malaysia.

Currently, the army does not operate 155mm SPH systems and has been equipped with ASTROS 2 self-propelled rocket launcher, as well as towed howitzers of 105mm and 155mm calibres.

Approached by Shephard, the Malaysian MoD could not provide details on the