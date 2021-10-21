Long-awaited Oplot set for US

Netherlands orders 155mm ammunition
Netherlands defence procurement agency DMO has placed an order with Rheinmetall for artillery ammunition.
The single BM Oplot main battle tank (MBT) ordered by the US in 2018 is finally on its way across the Atlantic, Ukroboronprom announced on 19 October.
The US ordered the tank from Ukrspecexport (the export division of Ukroboronprom) for the US Army’s experimental arsenal.
The estimated cost of the Oplot (in 2018 dollars) was $7 million but delivery to the US was delayed by export control wrangles related to thermal imaging components.
Made in Ukraine as an advanced variant of the T-84 MBT, Oplot is armed with a 125mm KBA-3 smoothbore gun, a 7.62mm KT-7.62 coaxial machine gun, and a pintle-mounted 12.7mm KT-12.7 heavy machine gun on the roof which can be fired by the commander under armour protection.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the MBT carries 40 125mm rounds, of which 28 are in the automatic loader.
BM Oplot is powered by a 6TD-2 multi-fuel, six-cylinder, double-stroke liquid-cooled diesel engine coupled to a manual transmission. It can ford 1.8m of water which can be increased to 5m with preparation.
The US has ordered other samples of Ukrainian-made defence equipment; for example, the DoD recently bought new radar hardware from Iskra and in 2003 it acquired four T-80UD MBTs.
Netherlands defence procurement agency DMO has placed an order with Rheinmetall for artillery ammunition.
As expected, Rheinmetall has submitted the Lynx Combat Support Vehicle as its best and final offer to meet an Australian mounted close combat capability requirement.
Argentinian Army augments its logistics vehicle fleet.
With the M2 Bradley IFV approaching retirement, the pressure is on for the US Army to select its successor. AUSA provided the opportunity for those with hats in the ring to reveal their designs.
Read the latest edition of LandLand Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.