Production qualification flight test completed for Precision Strike Missile from HIMARS launcher
Lockheed Martin has successfully completed a production qualification flight test of PrSM with the US Army in a demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.
The missile was fired from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher to hit a set target and, according to a statement from Lockheed Martin, was a short-range flight test over an undisclosed distance.
The test was described as ‘the shortest-distance flown to date demonstrating the system’s continued accuracy from launch to impact’.
It was designed as a stressful and dynamic environment for the hypersonic missile as it manoeuvres and verifies structural integrity of the missile and trajectory control.
Jay Price, VP of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said: ‘This demonstration is the first of several production qualification tests moving PrSM closer to fielding and delivery of early operational capability (EOC) missiles this year.’
The test followed a third production contract to produce additional EOC missiles awarded in September 2023.
PrSM is a next generation long-range precision strike missile capable of destroying targets out to more than 400km. The new surface-to-surface weapon features an open systems architecture design for maximum affordability and flexibility, is modular for future growth, and HIMARS and M270 compatible.
More from Land Warfare
-
Norway set to order NASAMS to replace systems donated to Ukraine
National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) was originally developed by Norway's Kongsberg and Raytheon to meet the requirements of the Royal Norwegian Air Force.
-
Nordic countries place first helmet orders under NATO framework agreement
Galvion was awarded a framework contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency in December 2022 to supply its Batlskin Caiman ballistic helmet system.
-
Germany orders PARM remote anti-tank weapon
The PARM (Panzerabwehrrichtmine), a roadside anti-tank mine or effector, was originally triggered by a cable but has been upgraded to include more technologically advanced triggering mechanisms.
-
India’s MKU unveils new ballistic helmet
MKU has spent the last five years developing a lightweight ballistic helmet to join its line of manufacturing personal protection equipment including combat and fragmentation helmets.
-
Electro Optic Systems sells further R600 RWSs in south-east Asia
The R600, a remote weapon station designed to accommodate heavier weapons than the original R400 RWS, has been designed for installation on armoured vehicles.
-
Finland purchases David’s Sling long-range air defence system from Israel
David's Sling has been in service with Israel's defence forces since 2017, forming a part of its multi-layered air defence system, with Finland’s effort to buy the system following ongoing tensions with bordering Russia.