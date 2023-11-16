Production qualification flight test completed for Precision Strike Missile from HIMARS launcher

Lockheed Martin has successfully completed a production qualification flight test of PrSM with the US Army in a demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.

The missile was fired from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher to hit a set target and, according to a statement from Lockheed Martin, was a short-range flight test over an undisclosed distance.

The test was described as ‘the shortest-distance flown to date demonstrating the system’s continued accuracy from launch to impact’.

It was designed as a stressful and dynamic environment for the hypersonic missile as it manoeuvres and verifies structural integrity of the missile and trajectory control.

Jay Price, VP of Precision Fires at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said: ‘This demonstration is the first of several production qualification tests moving PrSM closer to fielding and delivery of early operational capability (EOC) missiles this year.’

The test followed a third production contract to produce additional EOC missiles awarded in September 2023.

PrSM is a next generation long-range precision strike missile capable of destroying targets out to more than 400km. The new surface-to-surface weapon features an open systems architecture design for maximum affordability and flexibility, is modular for future growth, and HIMARS and M270 compatible.